3,998 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American States Water

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.