432,241 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.26% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.78.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

