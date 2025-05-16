5,052 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 111,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CWB stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $82.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

