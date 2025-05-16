561,811 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 561,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,472,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 1,935,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after buying an additional 1,125,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,424,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 25.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

