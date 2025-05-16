Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 217.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $37,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Agree Realty by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.04.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

