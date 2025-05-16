Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Trajan Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

