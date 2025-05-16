Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 943.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 148,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 134,424 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,944,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $426,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $634,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

