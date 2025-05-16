Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.