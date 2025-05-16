Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62,291 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $365,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.