Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $355,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.40. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

