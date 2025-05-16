Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 166,997 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,997 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $279,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,791.45. The trade was a 29.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,709 shares of company stock worth $9,560,936. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Up 1.7%

EVTC opened at $37.27 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.