Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 89,430 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 338.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.7%

ALG stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.07 and a 52 week high of $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

