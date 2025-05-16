Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 99,819 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 191.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,819 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $20,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Amundi increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59. The company has a market cap of $659.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.97. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

