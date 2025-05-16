Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

