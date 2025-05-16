Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,310 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SEA by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SE stock opened at $164.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.47 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

About SEA



Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.



