Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 110,336 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,336 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.