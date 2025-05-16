Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 37,490 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of FirstCash worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 986.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FCFS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.