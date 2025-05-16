Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,829 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of RXO worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

