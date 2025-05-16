Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $106.25 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

