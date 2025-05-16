Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,522 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of Perrigo worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 6,828.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,573,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after buying an additional 941,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,668,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

