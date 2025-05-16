Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $104.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.