Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 379,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

