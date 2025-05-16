Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,011 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.43% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 95,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 161,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.