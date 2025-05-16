Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Solar worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,815. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Glj Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.48.

First Solar Trading Down 3.5%

FSLR opened at $186.18 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

