Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 442,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,896,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 342,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

