Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Biohaven worth $18,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 106,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 332,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,456,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Biohaven by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 134,879 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Biohaven by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 19.6%

BHVN stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biohaven from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

