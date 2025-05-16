Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $19,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cabot by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

NYSE CBT opened at $75.31 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

