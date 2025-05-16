Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $18.16 Million Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 110.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,681 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 149,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 167,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

