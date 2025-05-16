Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Crocs worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,444. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

