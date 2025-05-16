Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,777 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Andersons worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Andersons by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Andersons by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $35.44 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

