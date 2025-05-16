Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.02 Million Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.66% of OUTFRONT Media worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. FMR LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,411 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,146,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,820,000 after acquiring an additional 64,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

NYSE:OUT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

