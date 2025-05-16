Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 318.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497,472 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 210,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.