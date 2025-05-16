Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.47 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,318 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,924 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,471,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after buying an additional 399,430 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PFGC opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

