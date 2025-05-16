Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.92 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $96.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.