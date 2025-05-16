Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.08 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6%

MAA stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

