Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,273 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of MGIC Investment worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,072,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after buying an additional 1,543,908 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,524,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after buying an additional 277,746 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $26.36 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

