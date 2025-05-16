Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.33 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in UDR by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 491.43%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

