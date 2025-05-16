Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $114,498.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,490.30. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $511,071.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,841.81. The trade was a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,311,363 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.