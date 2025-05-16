Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,648 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Nextracker worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 448.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Stock Up 11.9%
Shares of NXT opened at $61.59 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,825. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,395. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nextracker Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
