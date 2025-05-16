Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,648 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Nextracker worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 448.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Up 11.9%

Shares of NXT opened at $61.59 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $49.00 target price on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,825. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,395. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.