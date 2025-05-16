Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $20.42 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $20,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $42.49 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,233.59. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $543,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

