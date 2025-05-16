Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

