Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $21.24 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $21,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.18 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.66.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

