Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Evergy worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Evergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

