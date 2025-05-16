Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $181.72 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $185.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.