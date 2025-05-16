Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 51,062 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Donaldson worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 19.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DCI stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.