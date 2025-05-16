Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 798,366 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 288.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,366 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of Envista worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 127,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Envista from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Envista from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

