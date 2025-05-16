Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 99,167 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of SL Green Realty worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 725.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -735.71%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

