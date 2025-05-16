Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,123 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.43% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $498.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

