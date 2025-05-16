Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Nomad Foods worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 692,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 964.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $822.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.39 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

