Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,980. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,566.28. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,550. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RDNT opened at $60.26 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -860.73 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

